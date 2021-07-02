Spinal Cord Stimulation allows patient to walk again

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to a spinal implant procedure, Jaclyn Hendricks is walking again after years of pain caused by an accident at a concert in 2017. Her feet were crushed by two other concert-goers.

Over time, the damage devolved into a condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It’s where the electrical signals from the brain to a part of the body go into overdrive causing debilitating pain.

“It’s known as the suicide disease because often people will go from functional to completely disabled and no one wants to live like that. So often they’ll kill themselves. It’s literally known as the suicide disease,” said Pain Management Specialist Dr. Kris Ferguson of Aspirus.

Because of her mother’s issues with rheumatoid arthritis, she was initially diagnosed with the same condition. She was put on medications for that, and the CRPS kept getting worse. Soon, she was unable to walk or leave the house.

“The pain was like, it was everything. Burning, tingling – it was everywhere. Just sharp, dull, it was my whole foot. I would say it was like someone was taking a vegetable scraper and just scraping the bottoms of my feet constantly, all day every day,” Hendricks said.

She began to lose hope as nothing seemed to help her pain.

“I spent so much time thinking, ‘I’m never going to walk again. I’m never going to be able to have a life again,” Hendricks said.

A trip to a podiatrist changed everything. The doctor told her she knew what was causing Hendricks’s suffering. She also told her about Dr. Ferguson.

Ferguson uses spinal cord stimulation in patients with certain debilitating pain issues. It consists of a battery pack with electrodes and wires that are threaded into the spine outside the spinal cord.

“The way it works is it sends a signal to decrease that pain and hyperactivity of your nerves to decrease it so that it’s functioning at a normal level,” Ferguson said.

Hendricks threw herself into the psychological rehabilitation necessary to be tested with the device. Several months later, she was ready to experience a trial run of the procedure.

She said the test procedure took only 41 minutes to get the wires to the right location in her spine. On the way back to her hospital room, she found herself able to move her toes for the first time in a year. The surprised doctors wanted to see if she was able to stand. They weren’t disappointed.

“I got up and I walked down the hallway for the first time, on my own. And I did a little dance,” Hendricks said.

