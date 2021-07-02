Advertisement

ONLY ON 7: Eagle River native among those helping condo collapse response

Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris, frustrating efforts to reach anyone who may have survived in a pocket of space.(Source: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via CNN)
By Wyatt Heller and Dale Ryman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - An Eagle River native is among those who aided the rescue efforts at a Miami condo collapse.

Erin Silber was among hundreds of responders to offer aid. She works at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa, and for the last five years has volunteered for Children’s Disaster Services.

The organization assists the Red Cross with displaced children, helping them cope during tragedy.

“One way that we allow them to begin processing what they have just experienced is through playing,” Silber told Newschannel 7′s Dale Ryman. “A kids job is to play. And they learn a lot through play,” she added.

Silber moved to Tampa a decade ago. Since then, she’s volunteered a number of times.

She’s gone to help children at tragedies like the Pulse Nightclub shooting, wildfires in California, and flooding in Louisiana.

To learn more about Children’s Disaster Services, click here.

