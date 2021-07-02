"Dress up” your brats this 4th of July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Get those grills fired up! The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us. For Friday’s Grilling with Sunrise 7 segment, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shared four ways to take your brats to the next level.

Gary featured:

Pizza brat: dressed with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Pulled pork brat: dressed with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

Red, White and Blue brat (red bell pepper and blue cheese): dressed with dill dip

Cheese curd brat: dressed with ranch dressing

You can find all of these brats at Lamb’s Fresh Market

Tips for grilling brats:

Grill over a medium/low heat (300-325 degrees).

Brush your grill grates with oil to avoid sticking.

If you’re cooking for a large crowd, it’s okay to boil your brat in beer or water before grilling to be assured the brats are fully cooked, but it’s not recommended.

Avoid stabbing brats with a fork. We want to keep all the juices inside the brat! Use tongs to turn your brat.

Turn frequently and be sure the brats are evenly cooked.

Cook brats to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

