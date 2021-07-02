Advertisement

GOP asks Supreme Court to take redistricting case

FILE - In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court...
FILE - In this June 29, 2010, file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court justices meet in the court chamber in Madison, Wis. The Court turns its attention to redistricting on Thursday Jan. 14, 2021, considering a request backed by Republicans to change its current procedures for handling cases related to the once-a-decade process of drawing new political boundaries.((AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are asking the state Supreme Court to invalidate a Madison judge’s ruling that they illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke in April voided the GOP’s contracts with two outside law firms. A state appeals court last week refused Republicans’ request to put Ehlke’s ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal.

The Republicans filed a motion with the state Supreme Court late Thursday afternoon asking the justices to put the ruling on hold and take the case directly without waiting for an appellate ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Jamie Jensen booking photo
Suspect’s bond set at $50K after 1/2 pound of meth found at Wisconsin Rapids hotel
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Anissa Weier
Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Latest News

Painter make mistake while repainting Plover water tower
Painters misspell ‘Plover’ on city’s water tower
Dr. Kris Ferguson checks Jaclyn Hendricks's feet for changes in temperature.
Spinal Cord Stimulation allows patient to walk again
Wausau Police Dept. to host Coffee with a Cop on July 6
Wausau Police Department to hold Coffee with a Cop event July 6
Feel likes temps around 90 late Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Hot & humid conditions for the holiday weekend