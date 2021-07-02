GOP asks Supreme Court to take redistricting case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are asking the state Supreme Court to invalidate a Madison judge’s ruling that they illegally hired private taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent them in anticipation of legal challenges over redistricting.

Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke in April voided the GOP’s contracts with two outside law firms. A state appeals court last week refused Republicans’ request to put Ehlke’s ruling on hold while they pursue an appeal.

The Republicans filed a motion with the state Supreme Court late Thursday afternoon asking the justices to put the ruling on hold and take the case directly without waiting for an appellate ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.