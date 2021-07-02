First Alert Weather: Hot & humid conditions for the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 4th of July holiday weekend is upon us and the weather is matching up with the kind of weather conditions you would expect for this time of the year. A good deal of sunshine today and comfortable with afternoon temps rising into the low 80s.

A good day to spend at the pool. (WSAW)

Not as cool tonight with a mainly clear sky. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday the heat will be on. Sunshine with a few high clouds, hot and a bit humid. Highs around 90. Sunday sunshine mixed with some clouds, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index values over the weekend will peak in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon hours. It is expected to remain dry for Sunday evening during fireworks time with temps in the 80s.

A fair amount of sunshine this weekend and hot. (WSAW)

Temperatures rising into the upper 80s to around on Saturday. (WSAW)

Dry and warm for fireworks time on Sunday evening. (WSAW)

After midnight and moving into Monday morning, there is a risk of showers and storms. Some storms early Monday could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, downpours, and frequent lightning. More clouds than breaks of sun are expected on Monday, however, if we do see more sunshine, there is a better risk of additional storms Monday afternoon into the early evening that could be strong to possibly severe. We are monitoring Monday for a First Alert Weather Day, but for now, the details are not too clear on if the storms will be that intense. Be sure to check back for updates. Highs on Monday in the low 80s.

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer on Friday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon showers and storms are possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

