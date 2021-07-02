Eyewitnesses play crucial role in murder suspect’s identification

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities say a number of factors helped them quickly identify a homicide victim’s ex-boyfriend as the suspect in her death.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road near Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department identified Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, as the suspect and released his photo along with two photos of SUVs he may be driving just two hours later.

Court documents state two eyewitnesses played a key role in the quick dissemination of information.

The two people called 911 after finding a woman in the ditch. They also said only 15 minutes earlier they had been down the same road and saw a man and woman outside of a white SUV. When they passed by the scene later, the vehicle and man were gone, but the woman’s body was in the ditch. One of the witnesses was shown a photo of Anderson and told authorities that was the man she saw outside of the SUV the first time they drove by.

At the scene, investigators found three spent shell casings and three live rounds. They did not find a gun, but during the course of the investigation made contact with a person near the scene that said he heard two to four gunshots.

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

On June 2, Miller reported to police Anderson had one of her vehicles and would not give it back. During that investigation, Miller said she feared Anderson would kill her.

A family member told authorities while Anderson did move out of the apartment the couple once shared, he likely still had a key.

Authorities confirmed Thursday, the couple’s child is safe and is with family.

Anderson is not in custody. Prosecutors have already filed a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Christopher Terrell Anderson call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-351-5201.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.