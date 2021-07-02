DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Shawano County

RED SPRINGS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the Town of Red Springs in Shawano County on Thursday night.

According to a press release from the DOJ, dispatch received a 911 call from a witness that reported a single-car incident on Upper Red Lake Road, north of Gresham in Shawano County around 9:30 Thursday night.

A Shawano County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene of the crash and when approaching the vehicle involved, notice the man who was driving had a gun in his hands. The deputy directed the man to put the gun down. The man instead raised the gun toward the deputy, forcing them to fire their weapon at the man and hit him.

The man was provided medical support and transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, and all involved are fully cooperating with DCI during the investigation. The officer that fired their weapon has been placed on administrated leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer-involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol and the Shawano Police Department.

The press release says that DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will then turn over the reports to the Shawano County District Attorney when the investigation is finished.

