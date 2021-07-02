Bucks take care of Hawks in Game 5 without Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks take a 3-2 series lead after dispatching the Atlanta Hawks 123-112.

Milwaukee came out on fire. The Bucks outscored the Hawks 36-22 in the first quarter including a 20-5 run.

The Hawks tightened the game up in the second quarter by pulling within nine before halftime.

Brook Lopez wouldn’t let the Bucks falter. The center finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Four of the Bucks’ five starters scored in double-digits. Jrue Holiday poured in 25 points with 13 assists. Khris Middleton chipped in 26. Bobby Portis filled up the scoresheet with a postseason career-high 22 points.

The Bucks can close out the series in Game 6 Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

