80% of Marathon County residents over 65 years have begun vaccine series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Friday, 80% of Marathon County residents over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the county, that equates to 19,736 people. The percentage of people in that age group that have completed the vaccine series is 76.7%.

Herd immunity is achieved when people develop protective antibodies against a virus through contracting it or vaccination. Early on in the pandemic scientists believed that number was 70%. The World Health Organization reports herd immunity can vary by disease.

In Marathon County, 42.7% of the total population has completed the vaccine series. In Wisconsin, 47.2% of the population has completed the series.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.