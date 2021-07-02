Advertisement

2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire

Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two toddlers were killed in a mobile home fire in Roseboro, North Carolina Friday morning.

A 12-year-old living at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries from trying to unsuccessfully rescue the small children, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive at the scene. He tried to get inside to help the children, but the home was engulfed in flames preventing him from doing so.

A 3-year-old boy and girl were unable to escape.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off. They couldn’t reach the toddlers who were at the other end of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

Authorities ask that everyone check their smoke detectors. If you are financially unable to afford one, please contact your local fire department to see if they have access to programs that provide them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Jamie Jensen booking photo
Suspect’s bond set at $50K after 1/2 pound of meth found at Wisconsin Rapids hotel
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Anissa Weier
Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Latest News

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
Florida condo building deemed unsafe, evacuation ordered
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a...
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
Lisa Anderson filters her water with a pitcher for herself and her pets after learning her...
Budget adds to well compensation program, but many don’t qualify
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 126