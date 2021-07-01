Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate passes budget onto Evers

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Senate has passed the state budget and sent the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Senate passed the document on a 23-9 vote Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget after about eight hours of debate Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) stated that Legislative Republicans “doubled down” Wednesday on their past work.

“In addition to a transformational $3.4 billion tax cut, the Legislature made targeted investments in every essential function of state government including significant new money to schools, frontline healthcare workers, and a fully-funded transportation system all while maintaining historically low state spending,” said LeMahieu.

Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said she was “disappointed” by the budget cuts.

“We had the opportunity to invest in health care by finally expanding Medicaid and taking advantage of the one-time chance to bring in an additional $1.6 billion federal dollars. Republicans said no,” said Agard.

Senate approval sends the budget to Evers, who can sign it or use his partial veto powers to rewrite the document. The governor will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget once it reaches his desk.

If he does nothing it automatically becomes law.

