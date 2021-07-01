Advertisement

Wausau Parade of Homes saw record attendance, will add second event this year

Kitchen featured in 2021 Wausau Parade of Homes
Kitchen featured in 2021 Wausau Parade of Homes(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 2,500 people visited the more than a handful of properties featured in the annual Parade of Homes event in Wausau last month.

The Wausau Area Builders Association hosts the event to highlight the craftsmanship and products of its members.

“Thank you to everyone that came out to the 2021 Parade of Homes,” said Sam McLellan, Parade of Homes co-chair with Woodbury Custom Homes. “This year we had the highest attendance that we have had in years.”

The WABA will also offer a second Parade of Homes in October. This weekend event will feature new construction, remodels, landscaping projects, and more.

The second Parade of Homes is scheduled for Oct. 28-30.

