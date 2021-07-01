Rhinelander airport adds daily service to Chicago

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Air travelers in northern Wisconsin can now get to Chicago in about 40 minutes thanks to an added airline at the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport.

Flights from Rhinelander to Chicago O’Hare International airport began Thursday, and are now daily. The airport director says bringing the airline to the airport was a three-year process.

“It involved numerous parties, not the least of whom were airport authority officials, the city, the county. Those throughout the region representing business and representing other interests, so it’s a rapturous moment. We haven’t had direct jet service to Chicago ever,” said Matthew Leitner.

The first United Airlines flight left from the airport Thursday morning with 46 out of 50 seats filled.

The airport says they’re looking forward to offering more flights over the coming years.

Previously, the airport only offered flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul.

A release states the flights will be seasonal.

