New Stevens Point manufacturing facility opens, brings opportunities for students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point manufacturer opened the doors of its new world headquarters Wednesday, June 30.

Gamber Johnson is a partner with Mid-State Technical College that is expanding opportunities for students and employees.

It’s a $5 million renovation to a facility that’s over double the size of Gamber Johnson’s current building. It will also be used to give Mid-State students first hand manufacturing experience right in their back yard.

“We’re really excited, we’re just thrilled to be part of it,” Gamber Johnson CEO Brian Wagner said.

They opened their new 140,000 square foot facility, which will allow Gamber Johnson to expand and modernize for current employees and future ones.

“The space was available, we saw a vision, we knew what we could do with respect to building out the space and having really a place be a showcase,” Wagner said.

Wednesday’s grand opening marked the halfway point of a two-part project. Part two is building a 53,000 square foot advanced manufacturing and engineering center for students at Mid-State.

“This is mid-state’s number one capital project is really to put up this 53,000 [square foot] center to make sure that all of our employers can stay strong,” Mid-State Technical College President Dr. Shelly Mondeik said.

Mid-State needs $9 million to make that dream a reality and begin building by next fall. The partnership with Gamber Johnson brings students opportunities for apprenticeships, internships and firsthand experience with the company.

“We really thought this was a great opportunity to revitalize and then being on the campus with the future advanced manufacturing center for mid-state gives you kind of an additional synergy that really made this the right thing to do,” Wagner said.

Gamber Johnson plans to be fully moved into their new facility by the end of July and begin production as soon as possible.

