Advertisement

Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels

The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.(Woodstock Sanctuary)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – Kiwi, a disabled duck, is on the move!

She is unable to walk on her own and using two sets of wheeled prosthetics to help her gain strength in her legs.

According to the Woodstock Sanctuary, one pair of the wheels were too big, so the non-profit organization swapped them out for scooter wheels.

“Kiwi loves to show off her walking skills – and we love to watch,” the animal rescue group posted on Facebook.

The Woodstock Sanctuary says the tenacious duck can swim and regularly has water therapy.

The organization is working to get her special booties to help with walking on rough surfaces and to protect her feet.

The Woodstock Sanctuary is a non-profit animal shelter in New York that aims to rescue farmed animals and give them care.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver

Latest News

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Princess Diana statue unveiled
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino
United Express Airlines now flies in and out of Rhinelander-Oneida Co. Airport
United Express Airlines now flies in and out of Rhinelander-Oneida Co. Airport