General school aid estimates released; largest area districts see boost

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released its preliminary school aid amount for the upcoming school year. Estimated amounts are subject to change because they are based on budgeted, not audited, school district data, and because the state biennial budget is not yet final. The estimate is based in part on the 2021-2023 state biennial budget recommendation approved by the Joint Committee on Finance last month.

The Wausau School District is estimated to receive $15,626,394 million, an increase of 1.83% over the previous year. Stevens Point will receive $44,665,219 million in school aid. That’s up 4.75%. Wisconsin Rapids will receive $38,792,835-- an increase of 6.58%. The Merrill School District will also receive an estimated increase in funding next school. Its preliminary aid amount is $18,207,412 million; up 5.47% over last year. The Marshfield School District could see an increase of 4.81% which would amount to $25,343,087.

On Oct. 15, 2021, the DPI will certify amounts for 2021-22 general school aids based on audited data, and the state biennial budget is enacted into law.

The estimate is based on the most recent 2020-21 budget and pupil count data reported by school districts to the DPI.

The department’s July 1 aid estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which will be based on student membership from the 2021-22, 2020-21, and 2019-20 school years (third Friday in September count). Per pupil aid will be paid in March 2022; under current law, it will be paid at $742 per pupil.

Chris Bucher, a spokesman from DPI explained a district’s general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors-- property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state. Bucher said the estimate does not include per pupil categorical aid, which is based heavily on enrollment figures-- it takes a three-year average membership from the district.

Estimated general school aids for 2021-22 total $5.0 billion, representing a $109.9 million, or 2.2% increase over last year.

