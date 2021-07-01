Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks officially announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Giannis hyperextended his knee in Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup against the Hawks. Fortunately for the Bucks, the MRI came back with no structural damage in his left knee.
The timetable for Giannis’ return is still unknown.
Tip-off for Game 5 between the Hawks and Bucks is at 7:30 p.m. in Fiserv Forum on Thursday.
