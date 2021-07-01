Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks officially announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis hyperextended his knee in Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup against the Hawks. Fortunately for the Bucks, the MRI came back with no structural damage in his left knee.

The timetable for Giannis’ return is still unknown.

Tip-off for Game 5 between the Hawks and Bucks is at 7:30 p.m. in Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

