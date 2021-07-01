Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks officially announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis hyperextended his knee in Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup against the Hawks. Fortunately for the Bucks, the MRI came back with no structural damage in his left knee.

The timetable for Giannis’ return is still unknown.

Tip-off for Game 5 between the Hawks and Bucks is at 7:30 p.m. in Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MRI comes back clean
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 66: Sky is the Limit
Saints Camp Day 2 - Ryan Ramczyk
REPORTS: Ramczyk signs five-year extension with Saints