Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Isolated storm risk today, heating up this weekend

Less humid compared to the past few days. Temperaures will be rising heading into the holiday weekend.
By Mark Holley
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will mix with a few clouds today and less humid. There is a chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, especially in Central Wisconsin. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A shower or storm could pop up this afternoon in parts of the area.
A shower or storm could pop up this afternoon in parts of the area.(WSAW)
A chance of an isolated early shower or storm, then partly cloudy to clear.
A chance of an isolated early shower or storm, then partly cloudy to clear.(WSAW)

Mainly clear and tranquil tonight with lows in the low 50s north, while mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. A good amount of sunshine for getaway day on Friday. Highs in the low 80s. Warmer and more humid for this weekend.

Turning more humid for the weekend.
Turning more humid for the weekend.(WSAW)
The feels like temp will be rising into the upper 80s to mid 90s this weekend.
The feels like temp will be rising into the upper 80s to mid 90s this weekend.(WSAW)
Warmer and more humid this weekend.
Warmer and more humid this weekend.(WSAW)

Mostly sunny on Saturday with afternoon readings rising into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy on Independence Day on Sunday, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. There should be dry conditions for the evening fireworks displays in the area with temps running in the 80s and a bit of a westerly breeze.

It should be dry and warm for fireworks Sunday evening.
It should be dry and warm for fireworks Sunday evening.(WSAW)

Overnight night into early Monday morning there will be a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and nice for Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Thursday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 70s, rising to near 80 on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver

Latest News

Sun & clouds, isolated ch. shower or storm this afternoon. Heating up this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
This tornado impacted locations east of Bruce in Rusk County on June 24th.
First Alert Weather Update: First confirmed tornado in western Wisconsin
Sunshine along with a few clouds today. A chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
The 3H's return for the holiday weekend... Hazy, Hot and Humid
First Alert Weather : Sunshine returns as temperatures warm up for the rest of the week