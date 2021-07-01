First Alert Weather: Isolated storm risk today, heating up this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will mix with a few clouds today and less humid. There is a chance of an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, especially in Central Wisconsin. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mainly clear and tranquil tonight with lows in the low 50s north, while mid 50s in Central Wisconsin. A good amount of sunshine for getaway day on Friday. Highs in the low 80s. Warmer and more humid for this weekend.

Mostly sunny on Saturday with afternoon readings rising into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy on Independence Day on Sunday, hot, and humid. Highs in the low 90s. There should be dry conditions for the evening fireworks displays in the area with temps running in the 80s and a bit of a westerly breeze.

Overnight night into early Monday morning there will be a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy and nice for Tuesday, Wednesday, and next Thursday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 70s, rising to near 80 on Thursday.

