Coronavirus testing’s positivity rate back up to 1%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More people are testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate climbed back to 1.0%, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday. That metric has climbed slowly but steadily since going as low as 0.7%. The rate is the percentage of all tests that come back positive for the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. Granted, health officials have said they want to see the positivity rate below 3% to consider the spread of the virus being managed, but right now it’s going in a direction health agencies don’t want it to go.

According to the DHS, testing confirmed 117 new cases in the past 24-hour period. The state is averaging 71 new coronavirus cases per day over the last week, up from a daily average of 69 the day before.

The DHS started emphasizing the rolling, 7-day averages to smooth out the daily ups and downs in the numbers. We acknowledge that now we’re tracking the daily ups and downs in the rolling averages. If you look at all tests going all the way back to the first confirmed coronavirus case in Wisconsin on in 2020, there are 612,909 positive results out of 3.6 million tests, we calculate Wisconsin’s all-time positivity rate is 17.0% -- 17 out of every 100 people tested were confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus; we’re well below that.

Six more lives lost to COVID-19 were added to the death toll, which stands at 7,314. One death was in Door County. The DHS says only one of the six deaths occurred in the last 30 days, and it didn’t change the 7-day average which is still at 1 death per day.

February 5, 2020, to July 1, 2021

612,909 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,223 hospitalizations (5%)

7,314 deaths (1.19%)

2,417 cases still active (<1%)

602,833 considered recovered (98%)

Forty-two more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, according to DHS figures Thursday. Thursday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association finds 91 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 30 in intensive care, which is 4 more in ICUs than Wednesday but 4 fewer patients overall after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account. Northeast health care region hospitals have 7 patients, 1 fewer than the day before, with 3 in ICU, which is unchanged. There is only 1 COVID-19 patient among the 13 Fox Valley hospitals.

DELTA VARIANT

The number of COVID-19 cases involving the delta variant doubled over the past week. From April until last week, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. In the past week, it found 35 more. The delta variant, which was first detected in India, is the one that’s most concerning to national health agencies right now because it’s more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus. This variant was found in 0.4% of samples from the Fox Valley health care region and 1.9% of samples from the Northeast region.

The delta variant still represents a minority of cases, though, well behind 292 samples that tested positive for the gamma variant; 649 samples with the epsilon variant; and 3,532 cases from the alpha variant, which was first confirmed in the U.K. last December.

VACCINATIONS

Exactly half of women and girls in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated, according to the latest DHS vaccine summary. Looking only at adults, 61.0% of women are fully vaccinated, compared to 53.4% of men.

We’ve reported often over the past month that vaccination rates are slowing to a crawl. Vaccinators reported fewer than 4,000 more people (3,933) getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but they reported 6,095 more people completed their vaccinations, with a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Ten of the 19 counties we’re tracking for vaccination rates saw no increase in the percentage of their residents getting the vaccine or being fully vaccinated. This includes Outagamie County, which for a second day sits at 49.9% of its population getting at least one dose, on the verge of 50%. But the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated went up two-tenths of a percent from Wednesday to 46.6%. Outagamie is Wisconsin’s sixth largest county by population. Brown County, the fourth-most populous county, reached the 50% threshold Wednesday. Door and Menominee already passed the 50% mark.

Keep in mind, there’s a percentage of every county -- the kids under 12 -- who aren’t eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.2% (+0.0) 42.4% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 40.2% (+0.1) 38.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.8% (+0.1) 63.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.9% (+0.1) 40.6% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 41.6% (+0.0) 39.9% (+0.2) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.7% (+0.0) 41.8% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.2% (+0.2) 41.9% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.9% (+0.1) 39.3% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.1% (+0.0) 44.7% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.4% (+0.0) 39.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.6% (+0.0) 47.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.9% (+0.0) 40.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.9% (+0.0) 46.6% (+0.2) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.9% (+0.1) 34.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.6% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.0% (+0.0) 40.6% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.3% (+0.2) 33.9% (+0.4) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.1% (+0.1) 45.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 230,794 (48.7%) (+0.1) 218,826 (46.1%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 255,472 (46.5%) (+0.1) 239,617 (43.6%) (+0.2) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,928,101 (50.3%) (+0.1) 2,734,765 (47.0%) (+0.1)

Statewide, 50.3% of Wisconsinites (2,928,101) received at least one “shot in the arm” of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 47.0% of the population getting fully vaccinated (2,734,765 people). Not counting children, 61.3% of the population has received at least one dose, and 57.6% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group

12-15: 27.9% received a dose/21.8% completed

16-17: 37.0% received a dose/32.2% completed

18-24: 41.7% received a dose/37.2% completed

25-34: 46.9% received a dose/43.0% completed

35-44: 55.1% received a dose/51.3% completed

45-54: 56.9% received a dose/53.3% completed

55-64: 67.4% received a dose/63.9% completed

65+: 84.6% received a dose/81.4% completed

The DHS reported the spread of the COVID-19 virus is high in 4 counties, down from 7 the week before: Dunn, Kenosha, Langlade and Rusk. Coronavirus activity is low in 17 counties, up from 11 last week, including Calumet, Door, Florence, Green Lake, Manitowoc and Marinette counties. The spread of the virus moderate in 51 counties.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,966 cases (+4) (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,847 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,412 cases (+1) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,995 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,632 case (+0) (25 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,629 cases (+1) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,044 cases (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,658 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,237 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,799 cases (+1) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,541 cases (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,853 cases (+2) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,753 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,893 cases (+2) (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,974 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,222 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,379 cases (+3) (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

