Born Learning Trails help with early educational development

A sign on a Marathon County Learning trail encourages kids to create their own stories.
A sign on a Marathon County Learning trail encourages kids to create their own stories.
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County Born Learning Trails are a good way to keep younger children learning and developing through the summer months in a fun way.

Marathon County has four of these trails.  They are in Wausau’s 3M Park, Machmueller Park in Weston, and at the Marathon and Mosinee elementary schools.

Each trail consists of 12 stations designed to target a different aspect of child development.  They range from as simple as learning the ABCs, colors and shapes to more complex ideas like story-telling, interacting with nature and even emotional well-being.

The trails are free for anyone to use and are an easy way to keep young children occupied during long summer days.

