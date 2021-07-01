Born Learning Trails help with early educational development

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The United Way of Marathon County Born Learning Trails are a good way to keep younger children learning and developing through the summer months in a fun way.

Marathon County has four of these trails. They are in Wausau’s 3M Park, Machmueller Park in Weston, and at the Marathon and Mosinee elementary schools.

Each trail consists of 12 stations designed to target a different aspect of child development. They range from as simple as learning the ABCs, colors and shapes to more complex ideas like story-telling, interacting with nature and even emotional well-being.

The trails are free for anyone to use and are an easy way to keep young children occupied during long summer days.

