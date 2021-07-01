Suspect’s bond set at $50K after 1/2 pound of meth found at Wisconsin Rapids hotel

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for a 34-year-old woman accused of distributing meth and heroin, and marijuana in Wood County.

Jamie Jensen is expected to be formally charged Friday with several drug counts. Jensen, and three others were arrested late last month after a traffic stop led to a search warrant for a room at a Wisconsin Rapids hotel.

Wisconsin Rapids Police said a vehicle was stopped after failing to use its turn signal during the early morning hours of June 26. The driver was identified as Jonathan Gorham. His passenger was Mercedes Pennington. The vehicle was stopped after leaving area police said was known for drug activity. Inside the vehicle’s door panel, authorities found prescription pills and a used needle. Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

Authorities then executed a search warrant at a nearby hotel.

There they arrested Jensen and another person, Keith Matthews.

Inside the hotel, they discovered nearly ½ pound meth, along with 15 grams of heroin, and nearly 18 grams of marijuana. Court document state due to the quantities discovered they suspect the drugs were for distribution.

All four suspects face drug charges. Matthews’ bond was set at $25,000 cash.

