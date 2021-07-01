Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Miller identified as victim in Oneida County homicide. Suspect identified as Christopher...
Oneida County Sheriff identifies victim in homicide, suspect still on the run
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino
United Express Airlines now flies in and out of Rhinelander-Oneida Co. Airport
United Express Airlines now flies in and out of Rhinelander-Oneida Co. Airport
Oneida Co. homicide suspect still sought by authorities
Oneida Co. homicide suspect still sought by authorities
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges