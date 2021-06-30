Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate sends police use-of-force bill to governor

Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement agencies trained in April on the use of force for riots and...
Northeast Wisconsin law enforcement agencies trained in April on the use of force for riots and crowd control(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate has sent a bill that establishes a uniform use-of-force policy for Wisconsin to Gov. Tony Evers.

Under the bill, police can use force based on the totality of a situation’s circumstances, whether suspect is threatening officers or others and whether the suspect is resisting or fleeing.

Police could use deadly force only as a last resort.

Assembly Republicans amended the bill earlier this month at the request of the Milwaukee police union to delay implementation until January and remove criminal liability for an officer who should have intervened when another officer is illegally using force. The Senate passed the bill on a voice vote Wednesday and sent it on to Evers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a pilot and plane are missing after not arriving in New...
Pilot found dead after taking off from Clark Co.
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments

Latest News

Sen. Johnson and former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Ken Ruettgers highlight COVID-19...
Sen. Johnson, former Packers lineman highlight adverse COVID-19 vaccine reactions
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Wisconsin Capitol Building
Republicans cut state building projects by $810 million
Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Josh Gottheimer and Fmr. CDC Chief Dr. Tom Frieden discuss COVID-19 policy
Johnson still undecided on 2022 Senate run
The expansion would make more people, including some restaurant workers, eligible for health...
Push for expanding BadgerCare could benefit business recovery