Advertisement

Weight bias and weight shaming are prominent problems in the U.S.

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW) - Weight bias means holding negative attitudes about people’s weight or harming/shaming someone because of their weight. Appearing in every aspect of life including employment, health care, education, media and personal life, weight bias is a prominent problem in the U.S. affecting adults and children alike, across various ethnicities. Surprisingly, weight bias is so prevalent, that it’s even experienced in presumed “safe” places like doctor’s offices, at home and in schools.

According to one study, physicians surveyed indicated they would spend 28% less time with a patient with obesity than they would a patient of normal weight. Another study revealed 72% of respondents experienced weight bias from their very own family members.  Weight bias begins in early stages of life and can continue all the way through adolescence. This can cause children to experience bullying and peer victimization, which can lead to poor mental and physical health. Study results reveal at least 30% of girls and 24% of boys with excess weight report being teased by peers at school. One particular study looking at a large sample of adolescents found that unfair treatment on the basis of their bodies was associated with an increased risk of thoughts and actions of self-harm.  The same study concluded weight discrimination was associated with a more than twofold increased risk of suicide for both boys and girls.

Knowing the facts about weight bias and bullying in children and adults could help permanently stop weight bias and may even save a life. Weight bias and shaming do not help people lose weight. Obesity is a chronic, complex disease so weight bias along with treatment stigma can keep those living with obesity from making informed, effective decisions about their health. The Obesity Action Coalition is a 75,000+ member non-profit organization dedicated to elevating and empowering those affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support.

The OAC says there’s clearly a need to raise public awareness and educate audiences on the negative impacts of weight bias in order to effect change in perceptions and push equality forward. #StopWeightBias is their new campaign that aims to do just that and offers ways to help you become a part of the solution.

Learn more at www.stopweightbias.com

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Steven Mattfield booking photo
Bond set at $25K for suspect in Athens arson case
Court: Police lawfully used phone data to solve homicide

Latest News

Saints Camp Day 2 - Ryan Ramczyk
REPORTS: Ramczyk signs five-year extension with Saints
Goose injured by fishing net
Trio of experts save Plover goose with fish netting caught on beak and tongue
Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.
2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into Monroe Co. fireworks stand
Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids
Mid-State adds firefighter technician program for fall semester
(Source: StoryBlocks)
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers texting Wisconsin DMV customers with fake links