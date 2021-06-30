Advertisement

2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday after a train collision in the village of Lublin in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday. A preliminary investigation found the child was unattended at the time of the incident.

A Canadian National train conductor noticed the child running along the tracks moments before impact. The train was unable to stop in time, killing the child.

This incident is actively being investigated at this time. Names are being withheld pending family notification and ongoing investigation.

