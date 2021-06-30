Trio of experts save Plover goose with fish netting caught on beak and tongue

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group, Inc. is reminding people to clean up after themselves after a goose nearly died from getting netting caught on its beak.

“Please folks pick up your fishing line, netting, plastic bags, and other trash. When wildlife gets tangled in it, they are helpless to extricate themselves. They cannot use scissors to cut themselves out and it does not magically disappear,” the message on Facebook read in part.

REGI staff said this week they received several messages concerning a Canada Goose at Lake Pacawa in Plover.

REGI intern Aiden Gehrke, University of Wisconsin -Stevens Point Professor Dr. Ben Sedinger, and graduate student Andrew Greenawalt are credited with saving the goose.

“It speaks so well of this fine university and tremendous wildlife conservation program, their staff, and students. When busy professors and overburdened students drop everything and help even a common species that are in trouble,” the message continued.

The goose was captured and the netting was safely removed from its mouth and tongue. It was released after on-site care.

