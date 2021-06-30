Advertisement

Trial set this fall for man charged in crash that killed 2 women

Booking photo of Tre
Booking photo of Tre(Clark County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A date for a plea and sentencing hearing has been set for the end of October for the 29-year-old man charged with killing two women during a car crash in 2017.

Trenton Bemis is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Michelle Kunze, 29, and Genie Carrillo, 35 were both killed on Dec. 15, 2017 when their vehicle was struck on Highway 10 west of Neillsville in the township of Pine Valley. Authorities said Bemis crossed the center line on Highway 10 and struck Kunze’s car.

Following the crash, Bemis was transported to a Marshfield hospital for his injuries. Speed, road conditions and driver impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, according to a news release.

If a deal is not reached on Oct. 27, a trial will begin in January.

