REPORTS: Ramczyk signs five-year extension with Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk has signed a new five-year extension worth over $90 million with the New Orleans Saints, making him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. The deal was first reported by ESPN

Saints' OT Ryan Ramczyk is signing a five-year, $90 million extension that includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the new highest-paid right tackle in football, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2021

The deal locks in the former SPASH, UWSP, and Wisconsin standout with the only team he’s ever played for through 2026. Ramczyk has established himself as one of the premiere offensive lineman in football since being drafted in the first round by New Orleans in 2017, being named first or second team All Pro in each of the last three seasons.

