Advertisement

REPORTS: Ramczyk signs five-year extension with Saints

Saints Camp Day 2 - Ryan Ramczyk
Saints Camp Day 2 - Ryan Ramczyk
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk has signed a new five-year extension worth over $90 million with the New Orleans Saints, making him the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL. The deal was first reported by ESPN

The deal locks in the former SPASH, UWSP, and Wisconsin standout with the only team he’s ever played for through 2026. Ramczyk has established himself as one of the premiere offensive lineman in football since being drafted in the first round by New Orleans in 2017, being named first or second team All Pro in each of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Steven Mattfield booking photo
Bond set at $25K for suspect in Athens arson case
Court: Police lawfully used phone data to solve homicide

Latest News

Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 66: Sky is the Limit
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Bucks lose Game 4, await word on Antetokounmpo’s knee injury
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game against Hawks, will not return
Willis finishes the 800m race at the Trials of New York, where she qualified for the USA...
Roisin Willis talks advancing to U.S. Olympic Trial semifinal