Pet Project: Meet Chief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chief is a 6-year-old who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a transfer from Texas. He is still a puppy at heart and is very playful. He would probably do best in a home without any other pets, but gets along well with humans.

For more information on Chief, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810.

