Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Chief

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chief is a 6-year-old who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a transfer from Texas. He is still a puppy at heart and is very playful. He would probably do best in a home without any other pets, but gets along well with humans.

For more information on Chief, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a pilot and plane are missing after not arriving in New...
Pilot found dead after taking off from Clark Co.
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Chief
Pet Project: Meet Chief
Squid is a 3-year-old male cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Squid
Pet Project: Meet Squid
Pet Project: Meet Squid
Strawberry is a kitten at the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter adopts TNR program