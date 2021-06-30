Mid-State adds firefighter technician program for fall semester

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College’s firefighter technician technical diploma program will begin this fall. The program can be completed in one year with in-person classes on the Wisconsin Rapids Campus.

“Today’s increasingly technical fire and EMS profession is allowing us to serve the public in more ways than ever before, even as the increase in training requirements has led to students being unavailable to enter the workforce as quickly as they are needed,” said J.B. Moody, assistant chief of fire operations at the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The new program was developed in partnership with local fire departments to help meet the growing demand for skilled firefighters. Students will experience realistic simulations, inside and outside the classroom, and train on a state-of-the-art burn tower, fire engines, car prop for fire training and other high-tech equipment.

Mid-State has campuses in Adams, Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids.

CLICK HERE for more information including how to apply.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.