Advertisement

Josh Duggar trial on child porn charges moved to November

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Jail shows Josh Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday granted Duggar’s request to delay his trial, which had originally been scheduled to begin July 6. Brooks moved the trial to November 30, with a pretrial conference set for November 18.

Duggar was indicted in April on the charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian during his release, and he is prohibited from using any Internet-accessible devices as he awaits trial.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Anderson, 30
Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a pilot and plane are missing after not arriving in New...
Pilot found dead after taking off from Clark Co.
2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Driving instructor and woman student in examination area
Assembly eliminates teen drivers test waiver
Child Tax Credit
IRS says portal now open to update banking info for Child Tax Credit payments

Latest News

A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and...
RAW: More than a dozen hurt after explosion inside police bomb disposal truck
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
Melissa Bryant and her husband found a bear rummaging around in their kitchen after it barged...
Bear chows on Cheerios, Nesquik after breaking into couple’s kitchen
Wildlife officials from California say bears are becoming bolder around people, attracted to...
Couple wakes up to find bear rummaging around in their kitchen
Texas Democrats say education, healthcare and power grid improvements are what their...
Texas Democrats say governor should focus on power grid, not border