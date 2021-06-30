Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 66: Sky is the Limit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point runner Roisin Willis qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials with the best 16-year-old time in 800-meter United States history. She backed that up by qualifying for the semifinal at the trials against the best in the country.

Noah Manderfeld talks with the SPASH high schooler about her performance and why she thinks her future is so bright.

