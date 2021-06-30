Advertisement

REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MRI comes back clean

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MRI came back with no structural damage to his knee. The Bucks announced that Giannis will be doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The same report said that the timeline for Giannis’ return is unknown.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Clint Capella fell on the former MVP’s left leg, which hyperextended.

