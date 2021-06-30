REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MRI comes back clean

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MRI came back with no structural damage to his knee. The Bucks announced that Giannis will be doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo's left knee after his awkward landing last night in Atlanta; ligaments are sound, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Timetable to return is unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2021

The same report said that the timeline for Giannis’ return is unknown.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Tuesday’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Clint Capella fell on the former MVP’s left leg, which hyperextended.

Giannis appears to have injured his leg.



Prayers up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cHZXCIsBEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

