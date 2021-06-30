Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Sunshine returns as temperatures warm up for the rest of the week

By Chad Franzen
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Plenty of sunshine returns to central Wisconsin the next several days as the short term and long term weather pattern continues to change up across the Great Lakes Region. A weak cool front and an upper level disturbance will help clouds build for Wednesday afternoon with eventually a few brief, light showers and sprinkles, develop across Northeastern Wisconsin. Shower chances will remain low ( <30%) and will mainly be north and east of the Wausau area by the early afternoon.

Few sprinkles and showers possible for the afternoon
Few sprinkles and showers possible for the afternoon(WSAW)

The cool front will drop through the rest of Wisconsin throughout the morning hours Thursday, bring a few more clouds and possibly a few brief showers just before daybreak, as well as some areas of dense fog.

Expect a few clouds on the way for Thursday and Friday afternoons as temperatures cool off a bit with highs back in the middle to upper 70s.  Many locations will have a cool start to Friday morning, with lows in the 40s across Northern Wisconsin.

The 3H's return for the holiday weekend... Hazy, Hot and Humid
The 3H's return for the holiday weekend... Hazy, Hot and Humid(WSAW)

The Fourth of July Holiday weekend forecast looks to remain mainly dry, as temperatures begin to warm up across Wisconsin for the early part of the new month. Temperatures will warm up into the to middle 80s for Saturday, with temperatures close to 90° for the Fourth of July. Expect warm and humid conditions for Monday and Tuesday, with scattered stronger storms possible early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child hit, killed by train in Taylor County
Viewer photo from Jahn Martin shows a 200-foot cliff face break off and slide into Lake...
WATCH: 200-foot Pictured Rocks cliff face plummets into Lake Superior
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Steven Mattfield booking photo
Bond set at $25K for suspect in Athens arson case
Court: Police lawfully used phone data to solve homicide

Latest News

Saints Camp Day 2 - Ryan Ramczyk
REPORTS: Ramczyk signs five-year extension with Saints
Goose injured by fishing net
Trio of experts save Plover goose with fish netting caught on beak and tongue
Two people were taken to the hospital after a semi crashed into a fireworks stand.
2 taken to hospital after semi crashes into Monroe Co. fireworks stand
Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids
Mid-State adds firefighter technician program for fall semester
(Source: StoryBlocks)
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scammers texting Wisconsin DMV customers with fake links