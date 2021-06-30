First Alert Weather : Sunshine returns as temperatures warm up for the rest of the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Plenty of sunshine returns to central Wisconsin the next several days as the short term and long term weather pattern continues to change up across the Great Lakes Region. A weak cool front and an upper level disturbance will help clouds build for Wednesday afternoon with eventually a few brief, light showers and sprinkles, develop across Northeastern Wisconsin. Shower chances will remain low ( <30%) and will mainly be north and east of the Wausau area by the early afternoon.

Few sprinkles and showers possible for the afternoon (WSAW)

The cool front will drop through the rest of Wisconsin throughout the morning hours Thursday, bring a few more clouds and possibly a few brief showers just before daybreak, as well as some areas of dense fog.

Expect a few clouds on the way for Thursday and Friday afternoons as temperatures cool off a bit with highs back in the middle to upper 70s. Many locations will have a cool start to Friday morning, with lows in the 40s across Northern Wisconsin.

The 3H's return for the holiday weekend... Hazy, Hot and Humid (WSAW)

The Fourth of July Holiday weekend forecast looks to remain mainly dry, as temperatures begin to warm up across Wisconsin for the early part of the new month. Temperatures will warm up into the to middle 80s for Saturday, with temperatures close to 90° for the Fourth of July. Expect warm and humid conditions for Monday and Tuesday, with scattered stronger storms possible early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.