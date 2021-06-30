Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

