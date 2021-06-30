Advertisement

Bucks lose Game 4, await word on Antetokounmpo’s knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATLANTA (WSAW) -An awful night for the Bucks all-around ends in a 110-88 loss in Game 4 to the Atlanta Hawks. The Eastern Conference Finals are even at a game apiece, and Milwaukee now nervously waits to see how seriously two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his knee.

The Hawks, playing without their best player in point guard Trae Young (bone bruise in his foot), had six players score in double figures, led by Lou Williams with 21.

Meanwhile, the Bucks scored just 38 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at halftime. Milwaukee cut into the lead early in the third quarter before Antetokounmpo went down.

Game 5 will be played in Milwaukee on Thursday.

