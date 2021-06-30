Brown County reaches 50% of population vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 4th-largest county in Wisconsin by population has now vaccinated at least 50% of its people against COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services reported Wednesday 50.0% of Brown County’s population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 47.2% fully vaccinated.

Outagamie County -- the 6th most populous county -- is closing in, with 49.9% as of the latest vaccinators’ reports, including 46.4% fully vaccinated.

Previously, Door and Menominee were the only counties in WBAY’s viewing area to pass that threshold.

Keep in mind, there’s a percentage of every county -- kids under 12 -- who aren’t eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The DHS numbers show us 62.1% of Brown County adults have received a vaccine, including 59.0% who are fully vaccinated. Again, Outagamie County is close behind with 61.7% of adults getting at least one dose, including 58.0% completing their vaccinations.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 50.0% (+0.1) 47.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 45.2% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.1% (+0.0) 37.9% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 65.7% (+0.1) 62.9% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 42.8% (+0.0) 40.5% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 41.6% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 43.7% (+0.1) 41.8% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.0% (+0.1) 41.7% (+0.2) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 40.8% (+0.0) 39.3% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 47.1% (+0.1) 44.7% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 41.4% (+0.1) 39.1% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 51.6% (+0.0) 47.7% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 41.9% (+0.1) 40.1% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 49.9% (+0.2) 46.4% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 36.8% (+0.1) 34.7% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 48.5% (+0.1) 45.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.0% (+0.2) 40.5% (+0.3) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 35.1% (+0.2) 33.5% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.0% (+0.1) 45.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 230,418 (48.6%) (+0.1) 218,386 (46.1%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 255,019 (46.4%) (+0.1) 238,812 (43.4%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,924,168 (50.2%) (+0.1) 2,728,670 (46.9%) (+0.2)

Statewide, 50.2% of Wisconsinites (2,924,168) received at least one “shot in the arm” of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 46.9% of the population getting fully vaccinated (2,728,670 people). Not counting children, 57.5% of Wisconsin’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group

12-15: 27.7% received a dose/21.4% completed

16-17: 36.9% received a dose/32.0% completed

18-24: 41.6% received a dose/37.0% completed

25-34: 46.8% received a dose/42.9% completed

35-44: 55.0% received a dose/51.2% completed

45-54: 56.8% received a dose/53.2% completed

55-64: 67.4% received a dose/63.8% completed

65+: 84.6% received a dose/81.3% completed

In the past day, vaccinators added fewer than 5,000 people (4,939) to those receiving a dose of vaccine. As we’ve been reporting, the pace of vaccinations in the state has slowed. It now takes 2 or 3 days to add one-tenth of one percent of the population to the vaccinated rolls. A month ago, it was growing at rate of one-tenth of a percent each day. The number of doses administered last week was the lowest since December 27 -- when access to the vaccine was severely restricted by profession or age (and it was a holiday week).

People who are getting a shot are making sure to complete their vaccinations. The number of people completing their vaccinations increased by 7,403 since Tuesday -- meaning they received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Health officials emphasize getting that second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is crucial to get full protection from the disease caused by the coronavirus and because one dose alone doesn’t protect against the COVID-19 delta variant and possibly others.

The DHS says tests are identifying just 69 new coronavirus cases per day, based on the rolling 7-day average. The latest batch of tests included 75 positive results. The positivity rate’s 7-day average remains at 0.9% of all tests; this is the percentage of all recent test results that came back positive.

The DHS reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in 4 counties, down from 7 the week before: Dunn, Kenosha, Langlade and Rusk.

Coronavirus activity is low in 17 counties, up from 11 last week, including Calumet, Door, Florence, Green Lake, Manitowoc and Marinette counties.

The spread of the virus moderate in 51 counties.

As of last week, the spread of the coronavirus was high in 7 counties, low in 11, and moderate in 54. We might get an update on the disease’s activity level later Wednesday afternoon.

Two more deaths were added, bringing COVID-19′s toll to 7,308 people. These deaths happened more than 30 days ago but were just reported to the state. Both deaths happened outside of Northeast Wisconsin. The state is averaging 1 death per day, according to the DHS’s 7-day average. The death rate, by our calculations, remains 1.19% of all known cases.

The DHS figures show just 26 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That’s the lowest one-day increase since June 15, though we caution that this statement is less reliable since the DHS and Wisconsin Hospital Association stopped updating their reports on weekends. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are still 95 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the same number as Tuesday, after taking discharges and deaths into account. Of these, 26 are in intensive care, which is two more than Tuesday.

Northeast health care region hospitals were treating 8 patients, with 3 in ICU -- the same number in ICU as the day before, but 1 more patient overall. The number of patients in Fox Valley hospitals declined from 3 to 2, with neither of them in ICU.

February 5, 2020, to June 30, 2021:

612,801 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,181 hospitalizations (5%)

7,308 deaths (1.19%)

2,368 cases still active (<1%)

602,780 considered recovered (98%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 31,962 cases (253 deaths)

Calumet – 5,846 cases (+1) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,411 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 11,995 cases (177 deaths)

Door – 2,632 case (24 deaths)

Florence - 451 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,628 cases (+2) (126 deaths)

Forest - 966 cases (23 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,044 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,614 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 985 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,377 cases (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,050 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,658 cases (74 deaths)

Marinette - 4,237 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,798 cases (+1) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,541 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,851 cases (+3) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,751 cases (+2) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,891 cases (+2) (151 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,974 cases (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,220 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,376 cases (+3) (201 deaths)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Hospital Association and Michigan Department of Health do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

