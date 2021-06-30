Aspirus restarts construction for Wausau clinic to be connected to YMCA

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Aspirus Healthcare System and the Woodson YMCA are back on track to construct a new clinic, providing joint services.

The construction for the Aspirus Wausau Clinic N. 3rd St. was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last April.

Senior Vice President and President of Aspirus Medical Group, Jenny Redman-Schell, said the time the project was delayed was put to good use.

“We actually made some changes within the building since we originally designed it,” Redman-Schell explained.” We turned the building to have a greater collaboration between the YMCA and Aspirus. But really, it was not very hard to convince people to put this project back into the construction phase.”

The 36,000-square-foot building will provide walk-in and primary care, and new programs with the Woodson YMCA.

President and CEO of Aspirus, Matt Heywood, said the addition is more than just another clinic to the Wausau area.

“It’s about the people in the building, it’s about the great Aspirus healthcare team that we have to deliver care, but it’s also about the vision,” Heywood said. “The vision of not just delivering care when you’re sick and when you need care, but how do we help with the health and wellness of the community before they need care.”

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said she is excited the project will bring more resources to the community.

“This is just part of that bigger scope of making the downtown more livable, more usable for folks,” Rosenberg said. “This is where we gather, so it only makes sense that now we’re able to have these kinds of services with the clinic here.”

