Armed homicide suspect sought by authorities in Oneida County
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they believe is the suspect in a homicide.
Investigators said a woman’s body found Wednesday on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8. The location is southeast of Rhinelander. The woman died of a gunshot wound.
Authorities say they are searching for 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson. He’s believed to be driving a 2005 white PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate 187-NXC or a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, Wisconsin plate AJR9672.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department at 715-361-5201.