Scammers targeting Hmong Wausau Festival attendees

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scammers looking to make a quick buck are preying on athletes and attendees to the upcoming Hmong Wausau Festival.

Festival chair Yee Leng Xiong said they’ve learned attendees and competitors have received phone calls asking for payment for the event. Xiong said attendees should only make these payments to the Hmong American Center, Inc, not individual people.

The fourth annual festival is on July 31 and Aug. 1. People with questions about payments should call 715-842-8390.

