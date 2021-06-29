Scammers targeting Hmong Wausau Festival attendees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scammers looking to make a quick buck are preying on athletes and attendees to the upcoming Hmong Wausau Festival.

Festival chair Yee Leng Xiong said they’ve learned attendees and competitors have received phone calls asking for payment for the event. Xiong said attendees should only make these payments to the Hmong American Center, Inc, not individual people.

The fourth annual festival is on July 31 and Aug. 1. People with questions about payments should call 715-842-8390.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.