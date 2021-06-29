Advertisement

Rib Mountain to host informational meeting about incorporation

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A educational presentation will be held Tuesday evening at Doepek Park to give Rib Mountain residents the opportunity to learn the pros and cons of incorporation.

Rib Mountain is currently a town. Changing its title to city or village would involve the Wisconsin Circuit Court and an administrative review from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. Rib Mountain leaders say one benefit to incorporation would be more control over town boundaries. A disadvantage would be the process of changing things to fit regulations for a village or city instead of a town.

This meeting is hosted by the board of supervisors to inform residents about what incorporation is, how it’s started, what the process would look like, a “pro vs. con” analysis, and frequently asked questions.

The Lions Club will be there to serve brats, burgers, and beer and COW will be there with their curds.

The presentation will start at 5:15 p.m. at Doepke Park, located at 2200 S Mountain Road. The rain location will be at the Municipal Center.

