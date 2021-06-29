Biden skips visit to Iowa County farm due to weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden traded his stage for his Wisconsin visit Tuesday, moving it from an Iowa County Farm to a La Crosse public transit center due to the weather.

A White House spokesperson told NBC15 they made the decision to shift their focus from agriculture to infrastructure on Sunday—two days before the trip. They went on to say they made the decision because the thunderstorms forecasted would not permit helicopter lifts and the farm was nearly two hours from the La Crosse Regional Airport.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Cates Family Farm in rural Spring Green with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Instead, the president made a solo trip to La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility.

At the Municipal Transit Utility, Biden discussed the benefits of his $973 billion infrastructure plan announced last week. It aims to build a network of electric vehicle charges, get rid of lead service lines and pipes and provide every American with affordable, high-speed internet.

NBC15′s sister station WEAU reports Biden was going to issue an executive order regarding agriculture and also explain some updated programs for the dairy industry. Right now Wisconsin’s small dairy farms are struggling.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.