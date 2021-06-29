Advertisement

President Biden touts infrastructure plan during visit to La Crosse

Presiden Joe Biden visits La Crosse on June 29, 2021
Presiden Joe Biden visits La Crosse on June 29, 2021
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:11 AM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - President Joe Biden is in Wisconsin, looking to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion infrastructure package.

He hopes the trip will boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs. White House officials issued an internal memo that highlights how the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth.

The memo also emphasizes an analysis suggesting that 90% of the jobs generated by the spending could go to workers without college degrees, a key shift.

The trip will be Biden’s second to the state this year. He was in Milwaukee in February where he taped a CNN town hall broadcast.

Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.

