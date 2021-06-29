Advertisement

Phillips Softball loses to Mishicot in state semifinal

The Phillips Loggers after losing to Mishicot in the state semifinal game in Green Bay, WI.
The Phillips Loggers after losing to Mishicot in the state semifinal game in Green Bay, WI.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield and Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Phillips Loggers quest for their first ever trip to the state championship game in softball came up just short, as they fell in the Division 4 semifinal game to Mishicot 2-1.

The Loggers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Mishicot pushed across a run in both the third and fifth innings, and that was all the scoring in the game.

“I’m heartbroken cause I know I’ll never get to take the field again, but this team was amazing,” said Phillips senior Rachel Callow. “We ended up right where we wanted to. I’m just so proud. I’m so proud. It’s more happy tears than it is anything.”

This was the Loggers second ever trip to state, and they could very well be back next season, as Callow is the only senior the team will lose.

“It hurts a lot,” said Phillips junior Jada Eggebrecht. “I hate seeing my senior friend leave us like this but hope to be back next year.

“I mean I feel like we set that we can do this and that this should be the expectation for every year. We should play our hearts out and try to make this run next year.”

