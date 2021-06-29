Advertisement

Man with Alzheimer’s proposes to wife again after forgetting their marriage

By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:18 AM CDT
(CNN) - A Connecticut couple renewed their vows after the husband, who has Alzheimer’s disease, forgot they were married but fell in love and proposed all over again.

Peter Marshall, 56, proposed to Lisa Marshall as the two cuddled on the couch in December 2020. What he didn’t realize is they had already gotten married – 11 years prior.

Since his diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer’s three years ago, Peter Marshall’s memory has been fading, and he often forgets Lisa Marshall is his wife. The two were married in 2009 after an eight-year, long-distance relationship.

But despite the lost memories, Peter Marshall’s love for his wife has remained constant.

“He’s so kind, so gentle, so flirty and fun and romantic. He’s always been so passionate about our relationship, about me,” Lisa Marshall told CNN.

So, when her husband proposed again, she agreed, not wanting to miss an opportunity to create another beautiful memory with him.

“It was so touching to me. He fell in love with me twice. I feel honored. I feel like a princess, like Cinderella. I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Lisa Marshall said.

The Marshalls renewed their vows in April with the help of a dementia specialist.

“Peter was bright and present the whole day. He was just so happy. During the vows, he just told me, ‘Lisa, I love you.’ And that’s all I needed,” Lisa Marshall said. “We will be together until the end. Nothing can take us apart.”

For now, the Marshalls are facing the reality of Alzheimer’s one day at a time. The disease has progressed, causing hallucinations, paranoia and extreme memory loss.

Lisa Marshall is focused on her husband but also runs a blog to help other caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s.

