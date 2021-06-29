Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 65: The Marathon Family at State

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Warrens have known baseball their whole life. The dad, Steve, is the varsity baseball coach. His two sons, Grant and Brock, have been playing their whole life. But because of a three-year age gap, they’ve never played on the same team together. Until now.

In the one year they have together on the same team, Marathon is going to state. Noah Manderfeld talks with Brock and Grant Warren about baseball in their family, how special this year has been and how excited they are to represent Marathon at state.

