First Alert Weather : Soggy Tuesday with a few stronger afternoon storms possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Another round of showers and thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon into the early evening. While there will not be a lot of sunshine today, areas that end up with a few hours of the sun, will have the possibility for some stronger thunderstorms later this afternoon. The strongest storms may contain brief, wind gusts over 40 mph as well as some brief downpours as the storms wind down this evening.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph may be possible with a few storms Tuesday afternoon (WSAW)

The start to July will remain unsettled as well, as another storm system drops back into Wisconsin Wednesday and Thursday. Stronger thunderstorms may be possible for Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, with gusty winds and large hail possible within the strongest storms for the first few days of July.

The Fourth of July Holiday weekend forecast looks to remain mainly dry, as temperatures begin to warm up across Wisconsin for the early part of the new month. Temperatures will warm from the 70s Friday into the lower to middle 80s for Sunday and Monday. Look for temperatures to remain above normal for the weekend into early next week.

Still looks dry and warmer for the second half of the weekend on the Fourth of July (WSAW)

