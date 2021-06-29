Advertisement

Mother arrested in deaths of 3 children in East Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives have arrested a mother for investigation of murder in the deaths of her three small children in East Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that 28-year-old Sandra Chico is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday.

A department statement says only that the arrest was based on the detectives’ preliminary investigation and that no additional information is available.

The two boys and a girl were found in a bedroom on Monday.

It’s not immediately known if Chico has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

