Advertisement

Court: Police lawfully used phone data to solve homicide

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Supreme Court says police were within their rights when they used data pulled from a man’s cellphone to convict him of homicide. George Burch was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the 2016 death of Nicole VanderHeyden in Bellevue.

Weeks later got Burch’s consent to download information from his phone in connection with a hit-and-run investigation.

Burch’s DNA was later found on VanderHeyden’s sock. Police reviewed data from Burch’s phone that showed he was tracking news stories on her death. He argued police downloaded too much information from his phone and that evidence should have been suppressed. The court disagreed, ruling Tuesday that police did nothing wrong.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Mattfield booking photo
Bond set at $25K for suspect in Athens arson case
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
UPDATE: Person who died in Hwy 29 crash identified
Newborn baby
Gender-Neutral language options for parents to be added to Wisconsin Birth Certificates
Luke Butzler purchased his first home during a hot housing market with the help of Austin...
Housing prices doubled, real estate experts don’t think it’s a bubble

Latest News

Skin care secrets for keeping new moms' skin healthy
Secrets for keeping new moms' skin healthy
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
After reaching 50% getting COVID-19 shot, Wisconsin doesn’t “move the needle”
Rib Mountain to host informational meeting about incorporation
The Phillips Loggers after losing to Mishicot in the state semifinal game in Green Bay, WI.
Phillips Softball loses to Mishicot in state semifinal