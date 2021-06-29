Court: Former drug smuggler can practice law in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Supreme Court says a former drug smuggler can practice law in Wisconsin. The court on Tuesday ordered the state bar to admit Abby Padlock.

A board of examiners had refused to allow Padlock to practice law because she failed to note details of an 2015 arrest on her University of Wisconsin Law School application.

Police stopped her in Minnesota and discovered she was transporting marijuana from Oregon to Wisconsin. The board also noted that she didn’t divulge she had participated in another drug run between Oregon and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that law school faculty support Padlock’s admission to the bar and she deserves the benefit of the doubt

